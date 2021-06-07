Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $370.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

