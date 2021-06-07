Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,000 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.47 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

