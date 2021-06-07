Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

