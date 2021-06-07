Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM opened at $56.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.21. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.