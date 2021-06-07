Bao Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $1.14 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $15.04 million and $1.14 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00269836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00230994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.01108972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,678.32 or 0.99704730 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

