Barclays Increases Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target to GBX 440

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 29.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHB. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 524.67 ($6.85).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of SHB traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 623 ($8.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,396. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 630.27. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.