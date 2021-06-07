Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services comprises approximately 2.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Barrett Business Services worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 96,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

BBSI traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.39 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

