Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $200.43 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,514,870 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

