BASIC Market Capitalization Achieves $22.76 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $22.76 million and approximately $93,915.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00075661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00027029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.88 or 0.01046318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.05 or 0.10174957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00052988 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

