Bata 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 89.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $53,345.43 and $5.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00484187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

