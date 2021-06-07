BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Trading Down 0.4%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 1,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBTVF shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BBTV from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

