Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00005032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $3.06 million and $5,572.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

