Beam Market Cap Reaches $62.42 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $62.42 million and $16.18 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001406 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 89,843,320 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

