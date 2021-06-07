Beetle Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $365,977.06 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $365,977.06 and approximately $574,384.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

