Belt Finance Hits Market Cap of $92.73 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.89 or 0.00088577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $92.73 million and $4.84 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00065011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00277072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00242994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.80 or 0.01137405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,689.20 or 0.99839584 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 3,102,591 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

