Beowulf (BWF) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and $44.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.65 or 0.01017662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.24 or 0.09809918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

