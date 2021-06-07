BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $873,634.00

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $873,634.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00073392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00026277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.82 or 0.01012626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.79 or 0.09793207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00051444 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

