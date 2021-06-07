Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Up to $40.84

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.84, but opened at $42.01. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 452 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shaun Holt sold 171,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $9,263,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,428 shares of company stock valued at $19,204,203 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

