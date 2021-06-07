Berry Data Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $125,344.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00005236 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00278682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00254863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.01148569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,750.18 or 0.98865229 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

