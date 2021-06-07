Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.05

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 413615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

BRY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $545.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

