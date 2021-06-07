Bezant Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 88.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $129,675.04 and $11,222.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 46.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00071831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.48 or 0.00976259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.91 or 0.09647106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.