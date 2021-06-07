BiFi (BIFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $513,347.00

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $513,347.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00047487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00281352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00039243 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 106,576,356 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

