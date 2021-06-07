Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) Trading Down 11.9%

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) shares traded down 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $24.25. 4,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 83,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Rock Partners Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

