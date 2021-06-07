Binance Coin Hits Market Cap of $60.60 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $394.95 or 0.01094261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $60.60 billion and approximately $2.29 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
