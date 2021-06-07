BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $6.13 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. BinaryX has a market cap of $7.64 million and $74,783.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $6.13 or 0.00017190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000897 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $886.29 or 0.02486983 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,201,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,999 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

