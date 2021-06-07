Bintex Futures (BNTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $724,914.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $47,041.68 and $724,914.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00066956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00284096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00251685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.16 or 0.01161302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,410.91 or 0.99532789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.