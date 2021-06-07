Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.11.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $107.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $394.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,555. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

