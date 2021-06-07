Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Up to $286.14

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $286.14, but opened at $293.75. Biogen shares last traded at $295.03, with a volume of 11,302 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Biogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 38,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

