Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Up to $286.14

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $286.14, but opened at $293.75. Biogen shares last traded at $295.03, with a volume of 11,302 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.
The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Biogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 38,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIIB)
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
