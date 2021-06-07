Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.11.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $107.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $394.10. The stock had a trading volume of 719,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,555. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Biogen by 27.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

