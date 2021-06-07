Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $109.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $395.85. 17,786,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,108. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

