Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $235.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.11.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $112.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $398.47. 546,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.