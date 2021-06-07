Bionic (BNC) Price Hits $0.0000

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Bionic has a total market cap of $21,265.72 and $8.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bionic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bionic has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00127467 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002403 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $346.28 or 0.01013648 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bionic Coin Profile

Bionic is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io . The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

