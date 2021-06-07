Biotech Aps Wg Sells 3,841 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at $150,274,268.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 303,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after buying an additional 321,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

