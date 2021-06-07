Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $4,428.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,231,558 coins and its circulating supply is 21,171,540 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

