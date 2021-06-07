Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Hits $750,169.47

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $750,169.47 and $647.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.99 or 1.00097978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00042262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00011632 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.49 or 0.01103866 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.00523880 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00400008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00080119 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,734,907 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

