bitCNY (BITCNY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $766,159.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.44 million and $766,159.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00277200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00244074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.01136585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,784.68 or 0.99631739 BTC.

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

