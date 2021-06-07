Bitcoin Atom Trading 42.1% Higher This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

