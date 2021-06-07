Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Hits $21.12 on Major Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $21.12 or 0.00059121 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $392.27 million and $3.01 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,724.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $645.55 or 0.01807006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.00489941 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001569 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004755 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

