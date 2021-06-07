Bitcoin Rhodium Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,253.00 (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

