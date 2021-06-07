BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Cap Reaches $3.16 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $25,156.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002122 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001507 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,630,206 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418,752 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

