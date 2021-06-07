BitScreener Token (BITX) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,191.00

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, BitScreener Token has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitScreener Token has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $5,191.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitScreener Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00073105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00026333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.82 or 0.00996640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.55 or 0.09849141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050995 BTC.

BitScreener Token Coin Profile

BITX is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. The official website for BitScreener Token is tokensale.bitscreener.com . BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

