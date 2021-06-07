Bitsdaq Hits Market Cap of $402,985.36 (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Bitsdaq has a total market cap of $402,985.36 and approximately $40.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitsdaq coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00071831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.48 or 0.00976259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.91 or 0.09647106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00049734 BTC.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

