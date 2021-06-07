Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,962 shares of company stock worth $124,868. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.