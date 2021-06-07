Blakecoin (BLC) Market Cap Tops $19,227.60

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 43.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $19,227.60 and $18.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,143.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.91 or 0.07741845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $589.72 or 0.01779287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.30 or 0.00480640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00171677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.31 or 0.00743169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.61 or 0.00490630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.60 or 0.00397050 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

