BLAST (BLAST) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 66.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $28,832.79 and approximately $12.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009386 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000148 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

