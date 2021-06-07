Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $69,148.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00005375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00072492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00026435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.38 or 0.00981673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.47 or 0.09761884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 647,493 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

