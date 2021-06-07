Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $351,881.37

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $351,881.37 and $1,324.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00073234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00026868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.17 or 0.00994330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.33 or 0.09859559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00051483 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

