Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.85

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 5521805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

About Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.