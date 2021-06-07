Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $133,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. 303,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,815. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.83.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

