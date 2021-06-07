Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.22

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.22 and last traded at C$40.20, with a volume of 36603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEI.UN shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.31.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.36.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

